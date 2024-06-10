SOFTBALL: George out-duels Tri-West ace, plus more from state finals

Jun. 9—WEST LAFAYETTE — The pitching matchup for the Class 3A game in the 39th annual IHSAA Softball State Finals featured Tri-West senior Audrey Lowry vs. Western freshman Lucy George.

Lowry is a Miss Softball finalist with more than 1,000 career strikeouts and a scholarship to play for NCAA powerhouse Oklahoma.

Yet, it was George who stole the spotlight as she pitched the Panthers to a 1-0 victory over the Bruins on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium.

"Going into it, I knew it was going to be a pitchers' duel. I just had to be the better pitcher," George said.

George turned in a brilliant performance as she fired a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and only one walk. The Bruins had a single each in the fourth and seventh innings and neither runner advanced beyond second base.

"Lucy did a fantastic job in the circle — hit her spots all night," Western coach Bart Miller said. "She shook me off a couple times, which I'm fine with. If the pitcher is not comfortable with the call, we'll get something you're confident in because if you're not confident in that pitch, that's the one that gets hit 225 feet.

"She had 16 strikeouts, but the biggest number was only one walk. This time of year, you can't put free base runners on. She didn't do that and our defense was outstanding."

Lowry, over her six innings of work, allowed three hits and one run, struck out eight and walked two.

George struck out the first five batters she faced to set the tone. She struck out at least two batters in each inning. She threw 78 of her 109 pitches for strikes.

She was at her best against the middle of Tri-West's order. Emma Frye and Lowry, the Bruins' Nos. 3 and 4 hitters, went a combined 0 for 6 with six strikeouts.

"We just couldn't get up to her," Tri-West coach Mike Miller said. "She was breaking the ball well. She was going outside a lot, we tried to adjust, she came in on us. It was a chess move game. We didn't have a good, solid hit until the seventh inning."

Western center fielder Kamryn Garber — who made a highlight-reel catch for the final out of the game — said George was locked in all game.

"She was on fire," she said. "She was amazing, like always."

George closed her freshman season with a 12-1 record, one save and a 1.51 ERA. In 79 innings, she had 146 strikeouts and just nine walks. She led the Panthers in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

ROOTS OF SUCCESS

The seeds of Western's success were planted a decade ago in the Russiaville Girls Softball League where players learned the game.

Garber, Brynley Erb, Chloe Hunt, Rylynn Gibbs and Kylie Miller played on an 8-and-under RGSL all-star team that won a state title. Bart Miller was a part of that team's coaching staff.

"I've coached a lot of these girls since they were 8 years old. I coached a lot of them as they were growing up on travel teams as an assistant," he said. "They kind of went their separate ways in travel ball, but I know they work hard. They did that when they were 8, 9, 10 years old and they have continued that all the way up through their high school careers.

"It's their dedication to the game and to each other that got us here."

Bart Miller was in his first season as Western's coach after previously serving as an assistant coach.

Garber said Miller struck the right tone with his even-keeled approach.

"Bart always says 'So what, now what?' It's on our practice shirts. Sometimes, us girls make fun of it, but at the end of the day [the mindset is], if you strike out, you lose a game, you win a game — so what, now what?" she said.

Garber explained that approach helped the team envision success.

"It's literally just like a dream come true to win," she said. "We've earned this, we've worked so hard."

A LOOK AHEAD

The Panthers (29-2) graduate just three players, albeit three key players — Hunt, Chloe Linn and Sienna Stone. They filled the Nos. 2, 4 and 5 spots in the batting order. Linn provided all the scoring in the title win with a home run in the second inning. For the season, Linn batted .510 with 13 home runs and 55 RBI and was named to the Indiana North All-Star and Class 4A/3A all-state teams. Hunt batted .465 and scored 49 runs and Stone batted .366.

Defensively, Hunt covered second base, Linn played first, third or pitched, and Stone worked in left field.

The Panthers otherwise return a strong core that includes George, two-time first-team all-state player Erb, leadoff hitter Kylie Miller, catcher Lexi Dollens, Garber and more. Erb batted .632 with 15 homers, 66 RBI and 57 runs. George and Miller combined for 22 pitching wins.

"We're really going to miss our seniors. It's really going to put us back, but next year we're going to come back strong and I believe we're going to win state again," Garber said.

ALSO AT STATE

In Saturday's first game, Rossville beat Tecumseh 2-1 in the Class A game, denying Tecumseh's bid for a three-peat. Western made it a S.R. 26 sweep when it beat Tri-West in Saturday's nightcap. Rossville and Western are both first-time champs.

In Friday's games, Cascade beat Lapel 4-2 in the Class 2A game and Hamilton Southeastern beat New Palestine 2-1 in the Class 4A game.

