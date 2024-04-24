Softball: Frenchtown powers past Polson

Apr. 24—FRENCHTOWN — Ryan Lucier threw a four-hitter and was one of three Frenchtown players to homer in the Broncs' 8-5 win over Polson Tuesday in non-conference softball.

Lucier and Alexis Godin hit back-to-back solo homers in the fifth inning as the Broncs took a 4-1 lead; Carah Evans's two-run shot capped a four-run sixth inning and put the hosts up 8-4.

The Pirates pushed across three unearned runs in the seventh.

Two were out when McKenna Hanson extended the inning with a walk. She came around on a three-base error on a grounder, and then Carli Maley hit a two-run homer.

Eventually Lucier struck out her third hitter of the inning — giving her eight for the game — to end it.

Godin had three hits and scored three times. Hanson had two hits.

Rensvold started and left in the fifth inning trailing 3-0; Avery Starr threw the last two innings and gave up five runs, but just one was earned.