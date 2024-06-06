Softball: Four area talents recognized by Texas Girls Coaches Association

Jun. 6—The Texas Girls Coaches Association has named its all-state team members as well as those that have earned spots on the academic all-state teams.

Bullard High School's Anistyn Foster, a senior, along with sophomores Brooklyn Brannen and Kristin Malone have been named as members of the Class 4A All-State squad.

Foster and senior Matti Nix earned Class 4A Academic All-State honors.

Bailey Blanton, a Troup High School senior, was included on the Class 3A Academic All-State team.