SOFTBALL: Former Chickasha players step up against Langston

Apr. 15—A pair of former Chickasha softball players stepped up.

Former Chickasha standouts Leighanne Eaton and Allison Couch both saw action in the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team's conference sweep last week. The Drovers — ranked sixth at the time — went 4-0 against Langston University and outscored their opponent 50-2.

Eaton delivers red-hot series at the plate

A mainstay in the Drovers' lineup as a freshman, Eaton put together a red-hot series at the plate Friday and Saturday. Eaton put together a 9-for-13 series, recording a batting average of .692.

Eaton's scorching offensive performance came after she went hitless with a walk in the first game against Langston. She recorded nine hits in 10 official at-bats during the final three games.

Over the course of the series, Eaton homered twice and recorded seven RBIs. The freshman is now hitting .319, and her nine home runs are tied for the team lead.

Couch earns firsts

Allison Couch earned some firsts during a brief appearance in one of the games.

Couch had previously thrown .2 innings, but she put together her first full inning of work at the collegiate level last week. Along with that accomplishment came the first strikeout of Couch's collegiate career in the circle.

It was a successful first full inning for Couch. She retired the batters in order and struck out two of them.