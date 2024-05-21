Softball: Fisher takes WBL Player of the Year honors

May 21—Addison Fisher of Wapakoneta is the Western Buckeye League's Player of the Year, while Brooke Austin of Kenton and Dennis Parrish of Defiance split Coach of the Year honors.

Kenton (11-7, 8-1 WBL) and Defiance (14-8, 8-1 WBL) split the conference title this season. This is the second straight year that Defiance has earned at least a share of the conference championship. For Kenton, it's their first softball title in school history.

A complete list of the WBL postseason honors is included below.

WBL First Team

Taighen Zipfel (Defiance)

Brynn Butler (Kenton)

Adyson Van De Keere (St. Marys)

Ayvah Cullen (Defiance)

Addison Fisher (Wapakoneta)

Emily Vanhorn (Wapakoneta)

Emily Pees (Kenton)

Anne Oliver (Bath)

Claire Armentrout (Bath)

Campbelle Gass (Celina)

Leah Ramirez (Elida)

Lilly Sifrit (Elida)

WBL Second Team

Emma Kennedy (Van Wert)

Olivia Foster (Bath)

Aubryn Schnarre (Wapakoneta)

Addie Kitchen (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Liv Walters (Elida)

Bella Gutierrez (Defiance)

Colbie Kinney (Celina)

Ava Klosterman (St. Marys)

Anna Menke (Shawnee)

Riley Totten (Kenton)

WBL Third Team

Emma West (Van Wert)

Riley Rhodes (Shawnee)

Ellie Prenger (Wapakoneta)

Macee Heckathorn (Kenton)

Taylor Bibler (Defiance)

Mackenzie Henning (St. Marys)

Addison Gibson (Bath)

Cadence Hirschfield (St. Marys)

Carly Chiles (Elida)

WBL Honorable Mentions

Tea Sibert (Bath)

Maddie Allen (Celina)

Vida Casarez (Defiance)

Kayla Hunter (Elida)

Brayla Butler (Kenton)

Hailey Leopold (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Gabby Jones (Shawnee)

Alexis Shadrach (St. Marys)

Alexis Pangle (Van Wert)

Kambrie Meier (Wapakoneta)