SOFTBALL: Drovers show resiliency in postseason run

May 28—The Drovers have shown the ability to fight back.

To make it through a season as long as the college softball season, resiliency is an intangible that can take teams a long way. And that has been the case for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team this season.

The Drovers have faced adversity and have shown resiliency during the season, especially during the team's run in the national tournament. The Drovers entered Tuesday's NAIA Softball World Series loss to top-seeded Our Lady of the Lake University 5-0 throughout the national tournament.

The Drovers faced deficits in four of those first five games and managed to fight back.

During the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round, Science & Arts trailed 3-0 against Baker University and 3-1 against Midland University. The team rallied.

Science & Arts scored the final five runs in a 5-3 win over Baker, taking the lead on a Sierra Selfridge grand slam. The Drovers scored four runs in a row against Midland and held on for a 5-4 win before picking up an 8-0 run-rule win to secure a World Series spot.

That resilient trait continued to show itself during the Drovers' 2-0 start at the World Series in Columbus, Georgia.

Facing a higher seed in third-seeded Central Methodist University, the sixth-seeded Drovers found themselves in a 1-0 hole before scoring the game's next eight runs in an 8-3 win.

Macenzie Ruth's RBI single tied the game at a run apiece, and Selfridge's RBI single gave the Drovers the lead. Jadyn Goucher extended the lead with a two-run home run, and team did not look back.

The Drovers' biggest hole of the national tournament came against seventh-seeded Jessup University. They fell behind 4-0 before exploding for four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead and holding on for a win by that score.

RBI singles from Leighanne Eaton and Sophie Williams tied the game and gave the Drovers the lead.

And the 4-0 hole was not the only adversity in the game by a long shot. That adversity lasted until the final out.

Jessup put all sorts of pressure on Science & Arts, including Williams in the circle, loading the bases with two outs in the seventh inning. But Williams stood tall and showed that resiliency that has become a defining characteristic of the team.

She struck out the game's final batter to secure the win.