Softball draw kind to Vigo, Clay schools

May 3—Sectional pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association couldn't have been much kinder to Vigo and Clay counties.

At least one team from Vigo County is guaranteed to play for a sectional championship the last week of this month, and both Clay County schools look like pretty good bets to reach the championship game as well.

In Class 4A, Sectional 12 is at Terre Haute South, and the Braves play Terre Haute North — South beat North 8-5 on Thursday — in the bye game, after the other four schools have determined the other sectional finalist.

Perhaps making the Class 4A news even better for the local teams, Mooresville — a team that could have won a 2020 state championship — is no longer in Sectional 12, having been replaced by Decatur Central.

In the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional, Northview drew a bye into the semifinals where the Knights will play Brown County; the Eagles have given up more than 25 runs on at least three occasions so far this spring so Northview is the favorite there.

West Vigo could be in the championship game from the other side of the bracket, but although the Vikings play their first game against an Owen Valley team they've already beaten, they lost last week to Edgewood; the Mustangs and Vikings could be the other potential semifinal game.

South Vermillion, which has lost only to Northview so far, drew Parke Heritage in the first round of the Class 2A North Putnam Sectional and looks like the favorite there if the Wildcats can overcome the Wolves.

Sullivan, a Class 2A team in softball, plays at the South Knox Sectional and could be favored to get out of the bye bracket by beating Southridge. Linton could be waiting for the Golden Arrows, if the Miners can repeat an earlier two-run win over South Knox and escape the long bracket.

Riverton Parke and North Vermillion both play in the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional, where the host Knights are having a losing season but haven't played many Class A teams. The Panthers and Falcons would meet in a semifinal game if both win their openers.

And in the Class A Clay City Sectional, the host Eels need only to beat Eminence to reach the championship game against one of the four other SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference teams on the other side of the bracket.

Softball sectionals are scheduled to begin May 24.

Class 4A, at Terre Haute South — Avon vs. Brownsburg, Decatur Central vs. Plainfield, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South, championship

Class 3A, at Edgewood — West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, Edgewood vs. Indian Creek, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Brown County vs. Northview, championship

Class 2A, at North Putnam — South Putnam vs. Greencastle, Parke Heritage vs. South Vermillion, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Cloverdale vs. North Putnam, championship

Class 2A, at South Knox — Linton vs. South Knox, North Knox vs. Eastern Greene, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Sullivan vs. Southridge, championship

Class A, at Lafayette Central Catholic — Fountain Central vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, Riverton Parke vs. Faith Christian, Attica vs. North Vermillion, Covington vs. Winner Game 1, Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, championship

Class A, at Clay City — Shakamak vs. White River Valley, Bloomfield vs. North Central, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Clay City vs. Eminence, championship