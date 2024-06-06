Softball: Defending state champs primed for repeat success

Jun. 5—Last year, the York softball team finally reached the summit and captured the Class B state title after years of close calls and near misses.

This time, the Wildcats are looking like a good bet to do it again. So, too, are the other southern Maine teams that struck gold last June.

The softball playoffs are under way, and leading the charge are three teams that won it all last spring.

York (16-0), the No. 1 seed in Class B South, carries a 31-game winning streak into the postseason. Windham (16-0), unblemished in A South, has won 20 straight. And North Yarmouth Academy (16-1) has paced the field in Class D South, earning the No. 1 seed. The Panthers defeated Greenville 15-0 in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday.

It's the first time York is defending a state championship since 1990. The Wildcats lost in the state final in 2016 and 2019 and in the regional final in 2022. After breaking through against Nokomis last year, the pressure of ending the drought is gone.

The expectation of backing up their No. 1 seed remains, however.

"I think we have a lot more pressure on ourselves," said sophomore first baseman Maddie Fitzgerald, a .696 hitter during the regular season. "Everybody's trying to beat us. It's not like we're the eighth seed, and there's no pressure on us. ... (But) I don't think it will get to us. I think we'll be fine."

Led by Fitzgerald and star pitcher and slugger McKayla Kortes (12-0, 0.82 ERA; .607 average), York overpowered its competition during the regular season, winning 13 of 16 games by 10 or more runs. The players know from their own experience, however, that the playoffs have a way of tightening games and leaving outcomes up to one or two plays.

"Just because we're in first, it doesn't really mean anything," junior catcher Lindsay Rivers said. "We're just going in with the mentality that anything can happen and we need to play our best."

York has proven itself to be the favorite, but challengers lurk. No. 2 Medomak Valley and No. 3 Freeport both went 14-2 in the regular season, and No. 4 Leavitt's four losses were all against playoff teams, by a combined six runs.

"We have some outstanding teams and outstanding pitchers ahead of us. The girls understand that," Coach Kevin Giannino said. "They've been on the big stage before. They're not afraid of it. I expect them to perform. ... I'm just hoping that that fly ball down the right-field line goes foul."

Windham surged into the playoffs, edging previously undefeated Cheverus in the regular-season finale. A year ago, the Eagles won their first state title since 1995. They did it by focusing on the day-by-day routines and by trying not to look too far ahead.

This year, there's no shying away from title talk.

"It's a different feel this year. We're a little bit more serious," Coach Darcey Gardiner said. "This year, we're talking about what our goal is. We're putting it front and center."

The Eagles have a loaded lineup, with Brooke Gerry, Addie Caiazzo, Kennedy Kimball, Jadyn Kimball and Stella Jarvais all batting above .400. They also have the SMAA's best one-two pitching punch in Gerry (8-0, 0.31 ERA) and Kennedy Kimball (8-0, 0.47), and Gardiner said it's a group that now has experience to match the talent.

"Last year (we) were a little bit younger, we really focused a lot on building our mental toughness," she said. "The more we're able to talk about those pressures, the more mentally tough we become as a whole team."

While Windham and Cheverus, led by pitcher Addison DeRoche (8-1, 0.12 ERA; .553 average) and center fielder Hailey Lamontagne (.511), have seemingly spent the season on a collision course, others, including No. 3 Gorham (13-3), No. 4 South Portland (12-4), No. 5 Portland (13-4) and No. 6 Scarborough (12-5), have the arms and bats to go on a run.

"It makes me feel like the (2007) Patriots," Gardiner said, laughing.

After not playing the 2022 season because of low numbers, NYA pulled off a spirited run to win last year's Class D title. The Panthers know they can't surprise anyone this time.

"Last year, nobody knew who we were, really," Coach Rick Doyon said. "There's no more sneaking our way around."

NYA had to devote practice time last year to fundamentals as a team comprised mostly of athletes from other sports. Doyon said that focus on basics has continued this spring, but the team has more situational understanding and awareness.

"We're a little more advanced," he said. "A lot of the small stuff (comes more easily), situational stuff, working on bunting, first and third, one out, two outs. ... We really try to focus on that more."

Lily Rawnsley, Brooklyn Goodman and Jordan Nash — all of whom batted over .500 — guided the Panthers to the top of the Heal point standings.

But NYA has a true hurdle in its path in Buckfield, which also went 15-1 and hasn't lost to a Class D team.

For the Panthers, however, having been there before adds confidence.

"Last year, we didn't know what to expect. This year, we're a little more prepared," Rawnsley said. "Rick keeps reminding us what we have to play for and what we have to work for every day at practice. ... We want to get another year on the banner."

Copy the Story Link