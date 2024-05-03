SOFTBALL: Cyril captures Class 2A state title

May 2—The Cyril Lady Pirates made magic in the postseason.

Cyril softball has become a regular in the state tournament, whether that tourney comes in the fall or in the spring. It came as no surprise when Class 2A's fifth-ranked team appeared in Oklahoma City for Wednesday's Class 2A state tournament.

After sailing through district and regional play, the Lady Pirates fought and battled through three games Wednesday. The Lady Pirates took care of business, taking down top-ranked Shattuck 12-9 to win the state title.

The moment the game ended was a moment Cyril's Rin Morton will always remember. It was something Cyril players and seniors had been talking about for a long time.

"It was an unreal experience," Morton said. "Growing up playing with these girls ... we would always talk about how we would be state champions one day. We knew we had one more chance, so we gave it our all.

"We have said since basketball that this was our year."

And sure enough, it happened to be Cyril's year. It was a year that ended with a battle in the championship game.

The game went back and forth and saw multiple lead changes after the Lady Pirates jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Shattuck answered with six unanswered runs, but Cyril did not quit.

Cyril took back the lead on a three-run home run from Morton in the top half of the fifth inning. Shattuck recaptured the lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning, but the Cyril bats kept answering.

The Lady Pirates put two runs on the board in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh inning to take a 12-9 lead. Just as important, the Lady Pirates held Shattuck scoreless in the final two innings after holding the team scoreless in the first two innings.

According to Morton, the Lady Pirates wanted to win a title for longtime head coach Tim Persinger.

"All of us seniors knew we had to win our last game," she said. "We had to give Mr. Persinger his first-ever state championship."

The win over Shattuck came in a run of wins over ranked teams. From the regional tournament to the end of the state tournament, Cyril beat five ranked teams in a row to win the title.

Along with the win over top-ranked Shattuck, Cyril defeated No. 2 Arapaho-Butler, No. 3 Drummond, No. 8 Canute and No. 12 Cheyenne/Reydon in the playoffs. The Lady Pirates won every postseason game.

For a senior like Morton, there was no better way to end her Cyril career.

"I have been playing for Cyril since I was 5 years old. My dream forever was to win that championship," she said. "I'm so thankful for my years as a Pirate and even more thankful for this team."