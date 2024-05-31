SOFTBALL: Coach Cripe reacts to Logan's regional loss to HSE

May 31—The Logansport softball team faced Hamilton Southeastern in a tournament matchup for the last time in the foreseeable future this week.

After suffering a 9-0 defeat, Logansport coach Cory Cripe is probably not losing any tears over the prospect of not having to face the Royals again in a regional contest.

Cripe thought it was a matter of his lineup just not seeing the type of pitching that HSE sophomore Grace Swedarsky brought. Swedarsky baffled the Berry hitters and fired a one-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts.

"We play an emotional, exhausting game to win the sectional title and we knew we were going to run into a buzzsaw with the pitcher from Hamilton Southeastern, the Swedarsky kid," Cripe said. "It's just one of those things I think if we would have had another two or three times through the order we might have been able to get her but she was on it and she's been on it all year. I think she has a two-strikeout-to-one-inning ratio. So she's pretty good. I knew we were going to struggle a little bit the first couple times through the order, and we did. I felt like the last time through the order we started seeing the ball a little bit and finally got a hit there in the sixth inning and then had a couple more balls we moved the ball on. I just think we needed another 2-3 times through the order and we would have had an opportunity to put some runs on the board."

Swedarsky actually has two losses this year and one was a 1-0 defeat to Harrison on April 13 in a game she allowed one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts in six innings. It's the same Harrison team that Logan beat 1-0 in the sectional final last week.

Swedarsky took an 11-1 loss to Brownsburg on May 3 showing that she is indeed human. She allowed 11 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Brownsburg finished 18-8 after a 9-4 loss to Terre Haute North in a sectional game.

But Swedarsky has been pretty much lights out since that game. She no-hit Zionsville with 17 strikeouts in a sectional game. One base runner reached on a hit by pitch. She pitched a two-hit shutout against Westfield with 12 strikeouts in a 6-0 sectional win. She pitched a seven-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Noblesville in the sectional final.

The Berries faced Oklahoma recruit Berkley Zache, a junior from South Bend St. Joseph, on May 4 and fared better against her. Oklahoma is currently on top of the world in the world of college softball. The Berries managed an unearned run on three hits while striking out 15 times in a 3-1 loss at Fincher Field.

Cripe said that similar to facing Zache, it takes time for the hitters to adjust to the velocity of facing Swedarsky.

"This girl was good. Not only did she have velocity but she had some spin and it really caught our kids off guard and bringing the ball in on our hands. We struggled with that early in the game," he said. "But that girl that's going to Oklahoma, we didn't hit her the first two times through the order either. It was the third time we started moving the ball."

Cripe said he's unsure where Swedarsky will end up.

"She's only a sophomore so I have no idea. But she was the best pitcher we faced this year. I thought she was better than the girl from St. Joe's," he said.

The Berries have some college prospects too but Cripe said it's too early to say on some of them.

"We have a couple kids who are interested in playing. Natalee (Packard)'s going to go play at Indiana Wesleyan. We've got a couple other kids that are trying to figure out what level they want to play at or can play at and what schools have the academics that they want. Jocelynn (Vincent) is going to play at Wabash Valley, so she's figured out where she wants to go. But the other kids, we're young. We're freshmen and sophomores so they've got a lot of growing to do and a lot of time still to figure out what they want to do softball-wise post high school."

Another factor of the game was the Berries played some shaky defense which led to some runs for the Royals, who led 5-0 when play was suspended in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday and added four more runs in the sixth Wednesday.

"To play the perfect game just doesn't happen in high school softball that often," Cripe said. "We played the perfect game against Harrison and come out on a 1-0 upside on the win. The likelihood of playing back-to-back perfect games is just not highly likely in high school softball. We didn't play bad, we just didn't make all the plays that we made against Harrison."

Overall the future is bright for the Berries, whose 25-6 record tied a school record for wins with the 1988 team. They won their first sectional title since 1998.

They will graduate just one player as they head into the Hoosier Conference and Class 3A.

Their tournament lineup included senior third baseman Jocelynn Vincent, junior second baseman Kellyn Cripe, junior first baseman Natalee Packard, junior right fielder Rylinn Spradling, sophomore shortstop Aracyn Good, sophomore center fielder Adrienne Scott, sophomore left fielder Teagan Wolf, freshman pitcher Brooklynn Hagerty, freshman catcher Bella Nicoles and freshman designated player Evie Kitchel.

The Berries played two of the best team in the state, Harrison and HSE, and went 1-1 against them in tournament play.

In the MaxPreps rankings, Logan is ranked 23rd in Class 4A and would be ranked 12th in Class 3A behind two future Hoosier Conference opponents, Western, which is now ranked ahead of Harrison, and Hamilton Heights.

Western and Hamilton Heights are both competing in Class 3A semistates on Saturday. Western is at a four-teamer at Twin Lakes and Heights is at a four-teamer at Jasper.

But the Berries winning a Class 4A sectional title with a young team gives them good momentum going into the offseason.

"I was talking to our coaches and to Brian Strong and I'm like, what a great learning experience for our kids to figure out what the next level looks like," Cripe said. "We got a taste of a sectional win and then we got a taste of what really, really, really good pitching looked like. And so now it's a matter of, hey, we've got to make adjustments, we've got to do things a little differently. And our kids realize that. So I'm looking forward to next year watching their growth. Again, we're very young and those kids, freshman kids and sophomore kids, got a lot of experience and they're going to grow from it and that's what's exciting."