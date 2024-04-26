Softball: Chula Vista 6, Sweetwater 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spartans and Red Devils face off in a battle atop the Metro Pacific League.

Chula Vista and Sweetwater, both 3-0 in league, hold each other scoreless through the first three innings.

Spartans bats come alive in the fourth, highlighted by RBI’s from Anais Gutierrez and Mia Guzman as they put 4 runs across in the inning.

Chula Vista pitcher Mia Guzman also goes the distance for the home team. The junior righty allows only one run while striking out 8 as the Spartans go on to win 6-1.

