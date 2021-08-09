SOFTBALL: Chickasha softball holds scrimmage, alumni game

Aug. 9—The Chickasha softball program held one last event before the regular season.

Before its season opener against the Cyril Lady Pirates on Monday, Chickasha hosted several former Chickasha softball players in the program's alumni game at Elkouri Field on Saturday. Along with several players throughout the program getting to participate in a scrimmage, the Chickasha High School softball team battled several former players in a slowpitch game to finish the evening.

Following the scrimmage, both the high school team and a team of former players went through introductions. The team of former players included players with All-State honors, state champions and a national champion at the University of Oklahoma.

More than 30 former players showed up to compete at the event and enjoy the evening. The team consisted of players that played for Chickasha in the 1990s and players that competed for Chickasha softball as recently as the fall of 2020.

The game was meant to be fun and had rules that were not quite normal. Despite those facts, there ended up being a final score.

The team of alums ended up on top, scoring the game-winning run in the bottom half of the fourth inning to win the game by a score of 11-10.

Former Chickasha player Morgan Bratcher — known as Morgan Singleton during her time at Chickasha — hit a home run in the team's victory.

The game also featured impressive defense. The high school team pulled off a triple play during the game.