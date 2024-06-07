Advertisement

Softball: Cheverus freshman Addison DeRoche receives Gatorade award

Jun. 7—Cheverus freshman Addison DeRoche has been chosen as Gatorade Maine Softball Player of the Year, beating out two-time Gatorade award winner Brooke Gerry of Windham.

DeRoche, a right-hander, allowed only three runs during the regular season — all in a 3-1 loss to Windham in the regular-season finale. She entered the playoffs with an 8-1 record, a 0.12 earned-run average and 137 strikeouts in 57 innings, having given up only six hits. On Thursday, she pitched her fourth no-hitter of the season and struck out 19 in a 3-0 win over Massabesic in the Class A South quarterfinals.

DeRoche also is one of the state's top hitters, batting .533 with three home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.745 OPS during the regular season.

