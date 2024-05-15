Softball: Carlsbad 1, Holtville 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It is the 1st round of the D1 softball CIF playoffs as Holtville takes the 2 1/2 hour drive to face Carlsbad.

It was a battle, but in the bottom of the 6th, the Lancers Gabby Nevarez hits the solo shot and that is all they would need.

Carlsbad moves on to the next round to face Steele Canyon after the 1-0 victory.

