Softball: Carlee Adams delivers in bottom of 9th

Apr. 19—GREENSBURG — Senior Carlee Adams delivered a 2-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Lady Pirates to a 3-2 victory over Lawrenceburg.

After two scoreless innings, Greensburg got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Layla Murray singled to start the inning. Cheyenne Cordray put down a sacrifice bunt to move Murray to second. Harper Adams line a single to right field.

With Murray on third and Harper Adams on second and two outs, Carlee Adams was hit by a pitch to lead the bases. Alexis Condon's single scored Murray to make it 1-0.

The score stayed there until the top of the seventh. A lead-off triple by Lawrenceburg's Heinsman was followed by a bunt single by Hall. Sizemore's sacrifice fly scored Heinsman to tie the game at 1-1.

Lawrenceburg took the lead in the top of the ninth. Another triple by Heinsman started the inning. Hall's sacrifice fly scored Heinsman to make it 2-1.

On the bottom of the ninth, Kamryn Haas singled and Murray sacrificed her to second. Cordray reached on an error and Harper Adams was intentionally walked. With two outs and the bases loaded, Carlee Adams single to right to score the winning runs.

Carlee Adams led the Lady Pirates with two hits and two RBIs. Harper Adams, Condon (RBI), Kirkley Lowe, Haas and Murray all added a single.

Harper Adams pitched all nine innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 21.

North Decatur

The Lady Chargers picked up a pair of MHC victories with a sweep of Edinburgh.

In the first game, North Decatur used a 9-run fourth inning en route to an 11-1.

In the top of the fifth, Edinburgh pushed across one run. North closed out the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Elizabeth Meister's single to right field scored Emma Schoettmer with the game-ending run.

Sarah Swain got the win for the Lady Chargers. She pitched all five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out four.

Offensively for North, Meister had two hits and drove in three runs. Madison Rohls added two hits and one RBI. Kennedy Stier, Swain (2 RBIs), Kendall Hostkoetter (RBI) and Libby Crawford all had one hit.

Thursday, the Lady Chargers knocked off the Lady Lancers 17-5. The Lady Chargers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings and never looked back.

Swain went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. Rohls (RBI, single) and Crawford (single, 2 RBIs) both added a double. Carmen Thackery added a single and two RBIs. Ally Whitaker had one hit and one RBI. Meister added a single.

Hostkoetter pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and six walks while striking out three. Swain had one strike out in the circle for North.

Batesville

BATESVILLE — With South Dearborn leading 4-3 through three innings, the Lady Knights pulled away for the victory with five runs through the final four innings en route to a 9-3 victory.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Batesville Claire Saner and Payton Krekeler both scored on a South Dearborn error to cut the deficit to 3-2.

South Dearborn pushed the lead to 4-2 in the top of the third, but the Lady Bulldogs answered in the home-half of the inning. Callie Fletcher drove in Caitlyn Fox with a line drive single to right field to make it 4-3.

The Lady Knights scored two runs in the fourth inning and one run in each of the last three innings for the win.

Fletcher was 3-for-4 with an RB I and one stolen base. Coach Gene Cooney noted that Fletcher had three absolutely beautiful plays in the field and continues to be a leader both on defense with six put outs and at the plate.

Fox was 1-for-4 with a run scored and stolen base and had 5 put outs on five attempts. Saner was 1-for- 2 with a walk. Krekeler was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Cora Roth was 1-for-3.

"We continue to struggle with errors and decision making, but will continue to work on these areas," Coach Cooney said.

Rushville

GREENFIELD — The Lady Lions ran into a sold Greenfield-Central team Thursday, falling to the host squad 19-0.

Rushville's Layla Shepherdson had a pair of singles. Becca Tabeling added a single.

Wednesday, the Lady Lions posted an 8-1 victory over visiting Knightstown.

Stacey Roberts picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Lions. Roberts pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10. was the winning pitcher with 10 strikeouts.

Rushville had 11 hits on the night, including a 2-run home run from Kyleigh Glandon.

Roberts added a pair of singles and one RBI. Shepherdson finished with a single and double. Karma Wilson drove in two runs and had two singles.

