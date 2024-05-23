Softball: Bullard-Liberty set for another high stakes meeting

May 22—BULLARD — Whenever softball teams from Bullard and Liberty collide, one knows that there is a lot on the line.

In this year's meetings, which will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at Huntsville High School when the two groups of Lady Panthers square off in the opening game of a Class 4A, Region III Final series; a trip to Austin and the state tournament will be the winners' reward.

Liberty, last season's Class 4A runner-up, will come into the series with a 37-2 record, while Bullard will sport a 33-6-1 worksheet.

In post season play, Liberty has swept series over Vidor, Henderson and Salado, while polishing off Bridge City in a one gamer.

Bullard has playoff series triumphs over Center, Hamshire-Fannett, Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Waco Robinson.

In last season's Region III final, Bullard won the series opener, 5-4, but Liberty responded by taking games two and three to advance to state.

In 2021 Bullard and Liberty met in a state semi-final affair, with Liberty nipping Bullard, 4-3.

Close games between the two clubs are frequent occurrences.

Liberty is ranked No. 2 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll, which was released Wednesday morning. Bullard checked in at No. 5 in the poll.

Defending state champion Corpus Christi Calallen (29-2) was ranked No.1.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start Saturday at Hudson High School. If a third game is required, it will commence at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Hudson.