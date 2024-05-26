Softball: Bullard bows out of playoffs after falling to Liberty, 12-3

May 25—LUFKIN — For the second-straight year Bullard's playoff run has been halted by Liberty.

Liberty posted a 12-3 decision over Bullard Saturday afternoon to wrap-up a sweep in the Class 4A Region III Final series that was played at Hudson High School.

Bullard played well early on and led, 3-2, to start the fifth inning.

Liberty bats were on fire in the final three frames as the ladies from Liberty County scored 10 runs in the final-three frames to record the convincing victory.

Mattie Nix collected both of Bullard's hits, a double and a single. She also had a RBI.

Abbie Key ripped a late-game grand slam for Liberty (40-2), who earned its fourth-straight regional championship.

Six Liberty players had a multi-hit game.

Anistyn Foster, a Samford University signee, was the losing pitcher. She tossed 5.1 innings and gave up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits. She struck out four and walked two.

Bullard, the District 18-4A champion, ends the year with a 33-8-1 record.