Softball: Brooks gets 1st team nod; Lincolnview dominates NWC honors

May 13—Lincolnview's Taylor Post was voted the Northwest Conference's Player of the Year, and her coach Eric Schwab was voted the conference's Coach of the Year.

Defending NWC Player of the Year Savana Brooks of Allen East also earned a first-team all-conference nod.

Lincolnview has the chance to clinch the NWC title if it can beat Ada on Tuesday night. If the Bulldogs win, they'd have to play Columbus Grove in a makeup game for a chance at an outright conference championship.

A complete list of the NWC's first team, second team and honorable mentions are listed below.

First team

Taylor Post (LV)

Savana Brooks (AE)

Jenna Bassitt (ADA)

Addysen Stevens (LV)

Sydney Fackler (LV)

Abby Stechschulte (CG)

Lauren Fuerst (CG)

Ashlyn Price (LV)

Lauren Bassett (BL)

Karley Wagner (ADA)

Aubrey Young (AE)

Ava Henry (LP)

Second team

Kyrstin Moore (DJ)

Kaylee Mollenkopf (CV)

Ali Hermiller (LP)

Dakota Thornell (CV)

Natilyn McClain (ADA)

Lainey Spear (LV)

Ashley Fleece (BL)

Tessa Griffith (ADA)

Grace Brickner (LV)

Carolyn Mueller (DJ)

Honorable Mentions

Violet Dirr (CV)

Sam Hazelton (LP)

Quincey Baumgartner (SV)

Avery Rahrig (DJ)

Erianne Heffner (CG)

Jade Siefker (CG)

Olivia Hobensack (BL)

Katie Sawmiller (CV)

Taylor Nickles (AE)

Dakota Dunn (CG)

Kaci Gregory (CV)

Jadyn Cupp (LP)

Daicy Robinson (ADA)

Aidra Preston (ADA)

Micayah Eberle (DJ)