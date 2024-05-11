Softball: Brook Hill run rules Dallas Christian to advance to state title game

May 11—ARLINGTON — Brook Hill batters exploded for 14 hits in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III state semi-final match-up against Dallas Christian and the Lady Guard went on to log an 11-1 decision over the Lady Chargers.

Friday's game was called after five innings due to the run rule.

Brook Hill (11-3) advances to face Houston-Cypress Christian in the state championship contest, which is scheduled to get under way at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at University of Texas Arlington's Allen Saxe Field.

In the other semi-final affair, Cypress Christian outlasted San Antonio-Holy Cross, 23-12.

Maddie Methany, Karmen Miller and Piper Moore had three hits each for the Lady Guard in the win over its district rivals.

Methany clubbed a pair of triples and drove in six runs for Brook Hill.

Miller had a double and three RBI while Moore added a double and knocked in one run.

Landry McNeel belted a solo home run for the winners.

Miller recorded the win in the circle for the Lady Guard. She gave up one run, which was earned, on three hits while striking out 10 and not walking a batter.