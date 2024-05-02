Softball: Brook Hill to take on Lubbock Trinity Christian Tuesday in Clyde

May 2—BULLARD — Brook Hill and Lubbock-Trinity Christian will square off in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III Regional fray that is scheduled to get under way at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday.

The game will be played at the Hanner Sports Complex (Field 3) in Clyde. The Hanner Sports Complex is located at 500 North Hays Road, Clyde, Texas 75910.

Clyde is located 15 miles east of Abilene and is on Interstate 20.

The Brook Hill-Trinity Christian winner will advance to play either Dallas Christian, Austin Veritas or Arlington-Pantego Christian in the semi-final round late next week.

Brook Hill routed Austin-Brentwood Christian, 11-0, in its playoff opener earlier this week.

Trinity Christian, the District 1 champion, received a first round bye.