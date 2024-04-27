Softball: Bravettes, Polson win big

Apr. 26—MISSOULA — Macey McIlhargey threw a four-inning one-hitter, Tegan Strauss tripled and drove in four runs and Flathead drubbed Missoula Hellgate 15-0 in Western AA softball Thursday.

Lacey Franklin's RBI double in the second inning provided all the scoring McIlhargey needed, but the Bravettes (4-2) put up 13 runs in the third — 12 after two were out.

Strauss' triple drove in two runs and made it 4-0; in an inning where Flathead batted around twice, she added a two-run single that made it 12-0.

McIlhargey, who struck out eight and allowed just the one base runner, helped her cause with two hits in the inning, including a two-run single. She scored three runs.

Flathead 01(13) 1 — 15 10 1

Hellgate 000 0 — 0 1 3

Macey McIlhargey and Laynee Vessar. K Moe, S Kane (3), K Babbitt (3) and E Lambert.

FLATHEAD — Sawyer VanCampel 1-3, R Conley 0-0, Lacie Franklin 2-2, L Anderson 0-0, Ava Bessen 0-2, McIlhargey 3-4, Kaidyn Lake 1-3, Olivia Nyman 1-4, Kinsey Lake 0-2, Tegan Strauss 2-3, Vessar 0-0, Danika Hennell 1-3.

MISSOULA HELLGATE — Moe 0-2, N Blaney 0-2, Kane 1-1, Lambert 0-2, Nagle 0-2, Babbitt 0-1, Fortney 0-1, Headswift 0-1, Schubert 0-1.

2B — Franklin. 3B — Strauss. RBIs — Strauss 4, Nyman 2, McIlhargey 2, Hennell, Bessen, Ki. Lake, VanCampen, Franklin.

Polson 23, Whitefish 4

WHITEFISH — Samantha Rensvold and JJ Pierre each had two hits and drove in three runs, and the Polson Pirates topped Northwest A softball rival Whitefish in three innings Thursday.

Opal Nash doubled and had an RBI for the Pirates; Rensvold also doubled and scored three times.

Pirates leadoff hitter McKenna Hanson had a single and drew three walks, scoring four runs. Sierra Perez and Emma Smith also scored three times for Polson, which drew 14 walks from Bulldog pitchers to go with eight hits.

Madison Turner, Hanson and Smith all threw an inning in the circle for Polson. Samantha Bennett and Selena Simms split the duties for Whitefish, which got hits from Brooke Bernat and Kaci Hill.