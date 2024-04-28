Softball: Bravettes falter in Belgrade

Apr. 28—BELGRADE — The Flathead Bravettes managed just eight hits and two games, and lost a pair of non-conference games at the Class AA Crossover softball tournament Saturday.

Billings Senior hit three home runs in a 14-2 win over Flathead, before Billings Skyview went yard twice in a 12-2 win. Both games ended after five innings under the mercy rule.

Senior 14, Flathead 2

Octavia Meyer hit two homers and drove in five runs, and Kendal sides also homered and drove in three for the Broncs, who outhit the Bravettes 13-4.

Olivia Nyman hit a solo home run and Laynee Vessar had an RBI double for Flathead.

Skyview 12, Flathead 2

Ava Bessen scored both Flathead runs, and in fact Macey McIlhargey's RBI single staked the Bravettes to a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Lexi Johnston and Taylor Gallardo homered — two of six extra-base hits for the Falcons — and Skyview took command.