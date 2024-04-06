Softball: Boudreaux strokes 2-run homer in 7th inning to give Rusk 12-11 win over JHS

Apr. 6—Senior Sarah Boudreaux lifted a 2-run home run over the left field fence in the top of the seventh inning, which gave Rusk a dramatic 12-11 victory over Jacksonville in a District 18-4A game that was played Friday at Fightin' Maiden Field.

Boudreaux's blast scored Joci Hill, who led off the frame by getting by a pitch.

The game was tied 10-10 after three innings of play. The Maidens plated a runner in the bottom of the four to take the lead and that is where things stood until the Lady Eagles' seventh-inning rally.

The two clubs combined for 23 runs on 24 hits, with Jacksonville (17-11, 4-3) plating seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Lady Eagles (18-9-2, 4-2) scoring five times in the top of the second.

Aubrey Hassel, one of the hottest hitters in East Texas currently, continued to amaze at the plate by jacking two home runs and driving in seven runs for the Lady Eagles.

Boudreaux went 3-5 at the dish by adding a double and a single. She had three RBI in the co test.

Other offensive leaders for Rusk included Kennzie Norton (2-4, 2 doubles, 1 RBI) and Hill (2-3, 2 doubles).

Arabella Heredia pitched three innings of relief to record the win in the circle for the Lady Eagles.

Ryan Demi Ramirez went 2-3 with a double and a RBI while Jasmine Gallegos had two hits in four official trips to the plate for the Maidens. Gallegos efforts were sparked by a solo home run, her seventh of the season.

Lacey Whetsell (double, single, 2 RBI) and Hannah Gonzalez (double, 4 RBI) also made significant offensive contributions for the Maidens.

Both teams will be back in action Tuesday night. Jacksonville is slated to host Bullard at 6 p.m. while the Lady Eagles entertain Palestine at 6:30 p.m.