Softball: Bonita Vista 3, Mission Hills 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Softball season is heating up as we enter the third week of April. Bonita Vista playing at Mission Hills on Monday afternoon. The Barons win a very quick, fast paced game 3-2. Aryanna Salazar hit a three run homerun in the top of the 3rd to give Bonita Vista a 3-0 lead. Mission Hills got right back in it in the bottom of the 4th when she hit a two run shot to cut the deficit to 3-2.

But Bonita Vista played some really good defense all day in the infield and outfield, turning a key double play to get out of a jam. Then a nice diving catch in right field by Bryanna Baca to get out of a another inning for the Barons.

