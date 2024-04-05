Softball: BOLD gets off to a good start

Apr. 4—OLIVIA — The last two seasons, BOLD paired with Renville County West on the softball diamond. Together, the two schools went a combined 24-16 while playing in the Camden Conference.

This season, BOLD and RCW are separated. Thursday was the Warriors' season opener and its return to the West Central Conference.

It was a successful reintroduction for BOLD.

The Warriors got the sweep, beating Montevideo in a conference doubleheader at Dirks Park. They won 12-2 in Game 1 and 14-3 in Game 2.

Eighth-grader Kaitlyn Flann got the wins in both games. She struck out eight, giving up three hits and two walks in the opener. She continued to dominate in the nightcap, striking out seven in a five-inning no-hitter.

Ema Flann paced the Warriors' offense in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs. Delaney Tersteeg and Isabell O'Neill both had two hits in the opener. Tersteeg scored three times and drove in two more runs. O'Neill had two runs.

Kaitlyn Flann was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in Game 2. Ema Flann added two runs and two RBIs. Tersteeg, Abbygale King and Alysa Skold each had two wins in the nightcap.

Montevideo's Kylieann Johnson had all three of her team's hits in Game 1. She went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Lily Eisenlohr scored both runs in the loss.

BOLD is host to Lakeview for a non-conference game at 5 p.m. Monday. Montevideo is back on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Hancock.