Softball: Big Sky topples Glacier 5-1

Apr. 10—MISSOULA — Missoula's Briella Wilson outdueled Ella Farrell, and the Eagles beat the defending state champion Glacier Wolfpack 5-1 in Western AA softball Tuesday.

Glacier committed four errors that led to three unearned runs on Farrell, who allowed seven hits and two walks and hit a batter in six innings. She fanned 10.

Big Sky jumped ahead 2-0 in the first thanks to a double, a walk, a hit batter, a wild pitch and then a fielder's error.

Down 3-0, the Pack (2-1) got a run back in the sixth when Nakiah Persinger singled past the right fielder, taking third on the two-base error, then scored on Emma Cooke's base hit.

Big Sky answered with two runs in its half of the inning, thanks in large part to two Glacier errors.

Wilson allowed four hits and one unearned run for Big Sky (4-0-1). She walked two and fanned eight.

Glacier is home Thursday to play Missoula Sentinel (3-2). First pitch is at 3 p.m.

Glacier 000 001 0 — 1 4 4

Big Sky 210 002 x — 5 7 2

Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky. Briella Wilson and Grace Hood.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 0-3, Nakiah Persinger 1-3, Rankosky 0-3, Emma Cooke 1-3, Farrell 0-2, Paishance Haller 1-3, Karley Allen 0-3, Zoey Allen 1-2, Bella Hodous 0-2, Kaydee Walcheck 0-1.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 1-4, Hood 2-3, Brooke Schaffer 1-3, Delaney Laird 2-2, Logan Baack 0-3, Sadie McGuinn 0-3, Myleigh Kukay 0-2, Syerra Peterson 0-2, Aubrey Bykari 1-1, Irene Griswold 0-3.

2B — Latrielle, Hood. RBIs — Cooke, Laird, Baack.