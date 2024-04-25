SOFTBALL: Bears hand Lady Pirates first loss

Apr. 24—GREENSBURG — The Lady Pirates suffered their first defeat of the season with a 10-3 loss to Shelbyville.

The Lady Golden Bears scored in each of the first four innings and led 9-0 through four.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Pirates scored three runs. Addyson Dolan doubled to open the inning. Layla Murray followed with an RBI triple to right field. With one out, Harper Adams singled to score Murray. Adams moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Emma McQueen.

Shelbyville added a run in the top of the seventh to make the final 10-3.

Adams and Murray both had two hits and an RBI. Dolan's double was the other hit for Greensburg.

Cheyenne Cordray pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one. Murray pitched 3.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and one walk with one strike out. Adams pitched .2 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk.

South Decatur

COLUMBUS — The Lady Cougars picked up a road win at Columbus Christian by the final of 17-3 Monday.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning. South added three runs in the second and five in the third to secure the win.

Lydia Witkemper got the win in the circle for South, pitching five innings and allowing one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out six.

Daisy Martin had a big day at the plate. Martin had a single, triple and five RBIs. Paige Paton added a triple and two RBIs. Molly Eden singled and drove in one run. Delaney Caplinger had a single. Madalyn Shireman added a single and drove in one run.

Tuesday, Tri knocked off the Lady Cougars 13-0.

