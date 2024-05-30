Softball/baseball roundup: Rockwall, Heath teams end their seasons

May 29—Rockwall 7

MIDLOTHIAN — Rockwall's bid to return to the University Interscholastic League's state softball tournament ended one run short.

The Lady Jackets, who trailed 8-5, scored one run in the sixth and one in the seventh before falling 8-7 in the third and decisive game of the Region II-6A final series. Midway won game one 4-3. Rockwall blanked Midway 10-0 in game two.

The Lady Jackets endured a lengthy lightning delay before starting play in the seventh inning. Abrianna Kennedy made it 8-7 with a double that drove in Taylor Minor. Rylie Swindall moved Kennedy over to third base with a single before the game ended on an out.

Chloe Phe homered and drove in three runs to lead Rockwall.

Presley Brott also homered.

Savannah Ford pounded two hits, including a double, and scored two runs for the Lady Jackets.

Rachel Lawyer singled and scored and Ava Wallace doubled.

Kelsey Mathis led the Pantherettes, driving in two runs with a homer and two with a double.

Harper Haas also scored on an inside-the-park homer for Midway.

Ainsley Pemberton, who pitched for Rockwall, allowed seven hits and five earned runs with four walks and six strikeouts.

Midway pitcher Lanee Brown allowed 10 hits, four walks and three earned runs with three strikeouts.

Rockwall, which advanced to the state tournament in 2021, finished the season at 31-9-1.

Midway, now 33-5 for the season, advanced to the state semifinals to play 36-7 Humble Kingwood at 7 p.m. Friday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. Kingwood advanced to the state tournament after sweeping Katy 6-3 and 7-6 in the region finals. Katy was No. 1 in in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings.

Pemberton fired a three-hitter for Rockwall in the 10-0 victory, striking out four and allowing one walk.

Brott homered in the second inning for Rockwall and Swindall drove in two runs with a triple. Swindall, Ava Wallace and Laci Larsen pounced two hits each to lead Rockwall and Swindall and Brott both drove in two runs. Kennedy and Rachel Lawyer both had hits. Lawyer scored two runs and Kennedy scored one run.

State Softball Playoffs

Class 6A bi-district playoffs

One game: Rowlett 4, Rockwall-Heath 3.

Best-of-three: Rockwall 13, Sachse 3; Rockwall 7, Sachse 0.

Class 6A area playoffs

Best-of-three: Rockwall 1, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0; Rockwall 5, Mansfield Lake Ridge 4.

Class 6A regional quarterfinals

Best-of-three: Rockwall 6, Wylie 4; Rockwall 10, Wylie 2.

Class 6A regional semifinals

Best-of-three: Rockwall 9, Conroe Oak Ridge 1; Rockwall 2, Conroe Oak Ridge 1.

Class 6A regional finals

Best-of-three: Waco Midway 4, Rockwall 3; Rockwall 10, Waco Midway 0; Waco Midway 8, Rockwall 7.

Bridgeland 4

Rockwall-Heath 0

AUSTIN — Bridgeland shut out Rockwall-Heath 4-0 in game three to take their Region II-6A semifinal baseball series.

Heath won game one 8-3 but Bridgeland came back to win 4-3 in game two and then claimed game three to advance the region finals against Tomball, which beat Rockwall 5-1 and 5-2 to take their best-of-three regional semifinal series.

Bridgeland pitchers Dylan Duffy and Josh Livingston combined to shut out Heath on four hits. They struck out three.

Jabin Moore pounded two of the hits for Heath and Drew Smith and Westin Thompson managed the other two hits. Thompson had a double.

Heath pitcher Ian Rister allowed only one earned run and four hits in six innings. He struck out two.

Benji Barrera slugged a three-homer homer for Bridgeland in the seventh inning.

Caleb Hoover pitched six scoreless innings for Heath in the 8-3 win. He allowed only one hit and three walks while striking out 10.

Hoover drove in a team-high three runs. Smith and Alex Colley also collected two hits each.

Smith, Moore and Hunter Bulin pounded two hits each for Heath in the 4-3 loss.

Bridgeland scored the game-winning run in the seventh of that game to go 30-11 for the season.

The Hawks finished the season at 34-9.

Tomball 5

Rockwall 2

TEMPLE — Tomball took game two 5-2 to sweep the Rockwall Yellowjackets in their Region II-6A baseball semifinal series.

Tomball also won game one 5-1.

The 37-3 Cougars, who've won 23 straight, advanced to the region finals to play Bridgeland, which outlasted Rockwall-Heath in three games in their region semifinal series.

Karson Reeder limited the Yellowjackets to seven hits and two earned runs in the 5-2 win. He struck out five.

Tristan Raley and Pearson Riebock drove in the two runs for Rockwall with singles. Raley pounded two hits.

Cade Arrambide homered, doubled and singled to lead Tomball.

Landyn Locke allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for Rockwall, striking out two.

C.J. Sampson limited Rockwall to five hits and an earned run in seven innings in the Cougars' 5-1 win. Sampson struck out five.

Sampson was also 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.

Braeden Scherzer also collected two hits.

Jake Overstreet went 2-for-3 at the plate for Rockwall and drove in the Jackets' only run.

Riebock, Charles Mahaffey and Mason Pate also had hits for Rockwall, which finished the season at 27-12-2.

State Baseball Playoffs

Class 6A bi-district playoffs

Best-of-three: Rockwall 5, Wylie East 0; Rockwall 8, Wylie East 3.

Best-of-three: Rockwall-Heath 6, Rowlett 2; Rockwall-Heath 5, Rowlett 0.

Class 6A area playoffs

Best-of-three: Rockwall-Heath 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2; Rockwall-Heath 5, Mansfield Lake Ridge 4.

Best of three: Rockwall 9, Mansfield 1; Rockwall 2, Mansfield 0.

Class 6A regional quarterfinals

Best-of-three: Rockwall-Heath 11, Mansfield Legacy 8; Rockwall-Heath 5, Mansfield Legacy 1.

Best-of-three: Rockwall 3, Waco Midway 0; Waco Midway 6, Rockwall 3; Rockwall 5, Waco Midway 4.

Class 6A regional semifinals

Best-of-three: Rockwall-Heath 8, Bridgeland 3; Bridgeland 4, Rockwall-Heath 3; Bridgeland 4, Rockwall-Heath 0.

Best-of-three: Tomball 5, Rockwall 1; Tomball 5, Rockwall 2.