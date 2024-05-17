Softball/baseball playoff roundup: Rockwall, Heath teams advance

May 16—Rockwall girls 2

Wylie 0

Rockwall's 28-7-1 Lady Jackets, who reached the Class 6A state softball tournament for the first time in 2021, have advanced to the region semifinals of the 2024 state playoffs.

Rockwall swept Wylie 6-4 and 2-0 in a rematch in the region quarterfinals, to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs to face 31-4 Conroe Oak Ridge, which won its regional quarterfinal game, 15-1 over Klein Collins.

Rockwall outlasted Wylie 6-4 in an ordeal in game one. The game went 11 innings and was delayed by the weather conditions.

Rachel Lawyer and Ava Wallace both homered to lead Rockwall at the plate. Taylor Minor went 4-for-5, including a double. Wallace, Minor and Lawyer all drove in two runs and Wallace scored two runs.

Rockwall pitcher Ainsley Pemberton went the distance, allowing only two hits over the 11 innings with four walks and 12 strikeouts.

Macy Alewine and Aubrie Gunther both homered for Wylie.

Lawyer, Wallace and Presley Brott all homered for Rockwall in the 10-2 win. Lawyer and Brott both drove in three runs. Wallace drove in two. Brott and Chloe Phe both had two hits.

McKinley Mann and Pemberton shared pitching duties for Rockwall. Mann gave up six hits and one earned run in four innings with four strikeouts. Pemberton allowed three hits and one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts.

Last year Wylie outlasted Rockwall in a three-game series in the softball region quarterfinals.

Oak Ridge opened the playoffs with an 11-1 win over Houston Nimitz and then beat Waller 11-9 in the area round.

Rockwall and Oak Ridge were scheduled to play a best-of-three series in Georgetown starting on Thursday. All games were scheduled for Georgetown.

Heath 7

Lake Ridge 2

Rockwall-Heath, a two-time state baseball champion, swept Mansfield Lake Ridge in a best-of-three area series to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Heath, now 31-7 for the season, won 7-2 and 5-4 and will face Mansfield Legacy in best-of-three series that was scheduled for Dallas Baptist.

Hunter Bulin led Heath at the plate in the 7-2 win with four runs batted in, including a bases-loaded triple.

Drew Smith also tripled and drove in two runs for the Hawks. He also pounded two hits.

Alex Cooley, Austin Owens and Westin Thompson also had hits for Heath.

Ian Rister picked up the mound win, allowing only four hits and two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts.

Smith and Brady Ladusau pounded three hits each to lead Heath in the 5-4 win.

Landon Ammerman pitcked up the mound win, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Ethan Atchley recorded the save.

Legacy, 22-13 for the season, swept Sachse 4-0 and 5-4 in its area playoff series.

Legacy also won a three-game bi-district series over Harker Heights.

Rockwall 9

Mansfield 1

Rockwall's 25-9-2 Jackets swept Mansfield 9-1 and 2-0 in a best-of-three area baseball playoff series to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

The Jackets are to face 30-3-1 Waco Midway in a best-of-three series that is to start at 7 p.m. on Friday in Corsicana.

Pearson Riebock led Rockwall in the 9-1 win with three hits. Hudson Holt, Tristan Riley and Benji Cardona alsok pounced two hits.

Keller Lindeman claimed the mound win, allowing only five hits and a run in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

Vince Estrada and Derek Hoffman combined for Rockwall to shut out Mansfield 2-0 in game two. Estrada allowed only two hits in 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Dylan Cheek and Tristan Riley drove in Rockwall's two runs.

Midway swept Wylie 7-3 and 5-1 in its area playoff. The Panthers beat Waxahachie 2-1 and 14-0 at the bi-district round.

State Softball Playoffs

Class 6A bi-district

One game: Rowlett 4, Rockwall-Heath 3.

Best-of-three: Rockwall 13, Sachse 3; Rockwall 7, Sachse 0.

Class 6A area playoffs

Best-of-three: Rockwall 1, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0; Rockwall 5, Mansfield Lake Ridge 4.

Class 6A regional quarterfinals

Best-of-three: Rockwall 6, Wylie 4; Rockwall 10, Wylie 2.

Class 6A regional quarterfinals

Best-of-three: Rockwall vs. Conroe Oak Ridge, Game 1, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Georgetown; Game 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Georgetown; Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m. Saturday, Georgetown.

State Baseball Playoffs

Class 6A bi-district playoffs

Best-of-three: Rockwall 5, Wylie East 0; Rockwall 8, Wylie East 3.

Best-of-three: Rockwall-Heath 6, Rowlett 2; Rockwall-Heath 5, Rowlett 0.

Class 6A area playoffs

Best-of-three: Rockwall-Heath 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2; Rockwall-Heath 5, Mansfield Lake Ridge 4.

Best of three: Rockwall 9, Mansfield 1; Rockwall 2, Mansfield 0.

Class 6A regional quarterfinals

Rockwall-Heath vs. Mansfield Legacy, Game 1, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dallas Baptist; Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday, Dallas Baptist.

Rockwall vs. Waco Midway, Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday, Corsicana; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana; Game 3 (if necessary), following game 2, Corsicana.