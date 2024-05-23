Softball: Bailey Blanton honored as 16-3A Most Valuable Player

May 22—TROUP — Bailey Blanton of Troup High School has been voted the District 16-3A Most Valuable Player.

Blanton, a senior, batted .449 in the recently completed campaign. She lifted three home runs and drove in 26 runs.

The conference's Pitcher of the Year laud went to Taylor Gillispie, a junior.

Gillispie finished with an 0.69 earned run average and compiled a 13-4 record. She started 17 games and recorded 13 complete games.

Gillispie struck out 199 opposing batters and walked 36 in 91.1 innings of work.

Freshman Shiloh Sluder was named as the Tri-Newcomer of the Year. Sluder batted .440 and had one home run and 14 runs batted in while seeing action in 27 games.

First team selections from Troup included MaKayla Spencer, corner infielder; Sydnie Dickey, outfielder and London Driggers, outfielder.

A pair of Lady Tigers, Hannah Cearley (outfielder) and Carli Hays (pitcher) were selected for the second team.

Lila Priest was included on the honorable mention squad.

Eleven Lady Tigers performed at a high level in the classroom and earned Academic All-District honors.

That group was made up of Adalyne Burks, Bailey Blanton, Jenna Coleman, Candence Ellis, Taylor Gillispie, Sydnie Dickey, Carli Hays, Cassie Murry, Payton Wells, Shiloh Sluder and Ava Hays.