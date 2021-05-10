Softball: Astoria defeats Valiants, 12-2

May 9—On Senior Day at CMH Field, Astoria pounded out 14 hits in a 12-2, five-inning win over Valley Catholic, in Cowapa League softball action.

The Lady Fishermen scored 10 runs in the first inning, as they improved to 6-5 in Cowapa League play, 6-7 overall. Five different players had two hits apiece for Astoria, which finishes the league season Tuesday at Valley Catholic.

Gulls 8, Tillamook 3

Seaside kept its league championship hopes alive with an 8-3 win Friday at Tillamook.

The Gulls are 7-2 in league play behind Banks (10-0). The Gulls and Braves finish the league season with single games Thursday (at Seaside) and Saturday (at Banks).

Tigers sweep Warriors

The Taft Tigers collected a combined 27 runs on 24 hits in a 17-3, 10-6 doubleheader sweep over Warrenton in Coastal Range League softball action Friday.

Warrenton held early leads in both games, but Taft pitchers Hailey Weaver and Lily Hatton tossed back-to-back two-hitters, leaving the Warriors with just four hits on the day.

In Game 1, Warrenton scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Tigers rapped out 15 hits, and ended the game after five innings.

The Warriors rallied from a 10-2 deficit by scoring four runs in the seventh inning of Game 2, before falling short. Jamie Annat had a triple for Warrenton.

Nestucca 9, Knappa 8

The Nestucca softball team took over first place — for the time being — in the Northwest League standings Friday, with a 9-8 win over Knappa on the Loggers' home field.

Nestucca moved to 6-2 in league (10-2 overall), while the Lady Loggers dropped to 5-3 in league, 5-6 overall.

Emily Larson,Vicki Ramvick and Hannah Dietrichs all had two hits apiece for Knappa, which had eight hits for the game. Dietrichs pitched a complete game for the Loggers, allowing 10 hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Knappa has three games remaining with Vernonia, while the Bobcats finish the season with three games against Neah-Kah-Nie.