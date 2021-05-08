Softball area tourneys: Pleasant Valley beats Piedmont to advance to championship game

May 8—With a 7-3 victory over Piedmont on Friday, Pleasant Valley's softball team advanced to today's Class 3A, Area 11 tournament championship game at 10 a.m.

The Raiders will once again play Piedmont, which beat Ohatchee 9-6 late Friday night in the elimination final.

Rylee Haynes led the Raiders (32-13) at the plate Friday, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Leah Patterson helped her cause in the circle by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and one RBI. Patterson picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits and four walks over seven innings. She struck out seven.

Pleasant Valley's other top performers:

—Lily Henry 2-for-4, one run, one RBI, one stolen base

—Ava Boozer, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI

—Bailey Harris, one run, one RBI

—Gracee Ward, 1-for-4, one RBI, one stolen base

—Morgan Blohm, 2-for-4, double, one run

—Madison Borders, 1-for-2, double, one run

Piedmont's top performers:

—Savannah Smith, 1-for-4

—Reese Franklin, 1-for-2, two runs

—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, one run, one stolen base

—Grace Epperson, 2-for-4, double, three RBIs

—Maddy Byers, 1-for-3