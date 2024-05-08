SOFTBALL: Adams tosses no-hitter at Rushville

May 8—RUSHVILLE — Greensburg's Harper Adams was on her game at Rushville. The Lady Pirates' pitchers tossed seven innings of no hit, no walk ball in the 4-0 win over the Lady Lions.

Adams tallied 17 strike outs in the victory and at the plate, she doubled in a run in the top of the third inning.

That Adams double was the first run of the game as Cheyenne Cordray scored from first base to make it 1-0.

Greensburg added to the lead in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs, Alexis Condon drew a walk. After Condon stole second base, Kamryn Haas doubled to center field to drive in Condon. Kirkley Lowe singled to move Haas to third. Lowe took second base before a single to right field by Addyson Dolan plated two more runs to give Greensburg the 4-0 lead.

Offensively, Harper Adams and Haas both had a double. Carlee Adams, Lowe, Dolan and Layla Murray all had a single.

Stacey Roberts suffered the loss for Rushville, allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine through seven innings.

South Decatur

EDINBURGH — The Lady Lancers of Edinburgh got the season sweep of South Decatur with a 15-0 win Monday.

South had three hits in the game. Molly Eden had a double. Lydia Witkemper and Piper Phelps both had a single. Witkemper and Brooklyn Powers both reached base via walks.

In the circle, Edinburgh's Eloise Cox got the win and South's Witkemper suffered the loss.

Batesville

ST. LEON — The host Lady Trojans posted a doubleheader sweep of Batesville, winning 12-1 and 14-3.

In the first game, Ava Hilbert, Claire Saner and Kylee McCray all had a hit for Batesville. McCray scored the lone Batesville run in the top of the fifth inning on an East Central error.

McCray suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs.

In the second game, Batesville pounded out nine hits.

Calli Fletcher homered to center field in the bottom of the first to cut East Central's early lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the third, Hilbert doubled to open the inning. With one out, Fletcher singled to move Hilbert to third base. Fowler followed with a single to left to score two more runs for Batesville.

Offensively, Hilbert had a single, double and run scored. Fletcher added two singles, a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Fowler finished with three singles and two RBIs. McCray had a single.

Libby Stephens took the loss in the circle for Batesville.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com