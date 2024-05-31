SOFTBALL: 5 county players earn all-state honors

May 31—Western and Eastern are well represented on the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana's 2024 all-state and all-star teams.

For all-state, the SCAI had first, second and third teams for 4A and 3A schools and the same for 2A and 1A schools. For 4A and 3A, the first and second teams had five players from each of the five districts and the third team had a sixth player for a total of 26. For 2A and 1A, each team had five players from each of the five districts for 25 players.

Western sophomore Brynley Erb made the first team in 4A/3A for the second straight year.

Erb has helped power the Panthers (26-2) to a spot in Saturday's Class 3A Twin Lakes Semistate. She is batting .644 (fifth in the state) with 12 home runs (tied for ninth), 58 RBI (third), 52 runs (tied for fourth) and a 1.368 slugging percentage (fourth).

Four other Howard County players also made this year's all-state teams.

For 4A/3A, Western senior Chloe Linn made the third team for the second straight year. For 2A/1A, Eastern sophomore Emillia Andrews made the second team for the second straight year, Eastern junior Marly Coan made the third team for the second straight year and Comet senior Kenzie DeGraaff also made the third team.

Linn is batting .522 with 12 home runs (tied for ninth in the state), 52 RBI and a 1.03 slugging percentage. In addition, she has a 6-1 pitching record with a 1.93 ERA. In 61.2 innings, she has held opponents to 44 hits, struck out 84 and walked 24.

Andrews, Coan and DeGraaf led Eastern to a 14-11 record. Andrews led the team in batting (.527) and runs (42), Coan batted .405 and Andrews and Coan shared the team lead in homers (six) and RBI (33). DeGraaff led the pitching staff with an 11-6 record and a 3.96 ERA. At the plate, she batted .296.

ALL-STARS

In addition, Linn made the 21-player North team for the annual North-South senior all-star series. The showcase is set for June 22 at Indiana University.

