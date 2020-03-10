It was not a good night for Rudy Gobert.

The Toronto Raptors did a pretty good job isolating him offensively — Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley did not do a good job finding him in the flow — so he had six points on four shots for the game.

Then he and Toronto’s OG Anuoby got ejected on a soft call (to my eye) with less than a minute left in the game.

After the game, Gobert was a frustrated man and said in the future if he’s going to get ejected, he’s going to get his money’s worth (via ESPN).

“I don’t think it makes sense to me. But next time, I’ll do justice myself so the official can eject me for a reason,” Gobert told reporters… Gobert said Anunoby “tried to elbow me in the face.” “And the guy that’s getting paid to protect the other players didn’t do his job,” Gobert said, referring to the officials. “There was a little altercation, and we both got ejected when I didn’t do anything back, pretty much, which I don’t understand.”

Toronto and Utah do not meet again this season.

The Raptors beat the Jazz 101-92 behind 27 points each from Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam.

Soft double-ejection of Rudy Gobert, OG Anuoby leaves Gobert frustrated originally appeared on NBCSports.com