Sofia Kenin extends U.S. women’s streak at French Open

No. 4 seed Sofia Kenin ensured a U.S. woman made the second week of the French Open for a ninth straight year, sweeping Romanian qualifier Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Kenin, the Australian Open champion, won the last 12 games of the match after dropping the first two.

She gets another unseeded player, Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, in the fourth round on Monday.

“I feel like I should get deep in a tournament,” Kenin said. “I’m a bit hard on myself. It’s a little bit different mindset now coming into the slams [after winning the Australian Open].”

Tennis’ stoppage in March due to the coronavirus pandemic was particularly tough for Kenin. She had just broken through in Melbourne, plus won a tournament in the last week before the sport was shut down.

“I was quite devastated what happened, of course what’s going on around the world. But speaking about myself, it was obviously devastating,” she said. “Obviously I was looking forward to the American swing and all the American tournaments. I felt like I was playing some of my best tennis, and just all of it shut down.”

A U.S. woman has reached the round of 16 at the last 24 majors, dating to 2014. The last time that didn’t happen at Roland Garros was 2011, a tournament that didn’t include Venus or Serena Williams.

Kenin, who knocked out Serena Williams in the third round in Paris last year, has reached at least the round of 16 in all three majors this year.

Later Saturday, No. 1 men’s seed Novak Djokovic takes on 153-ranked Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the third round.

