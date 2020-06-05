SoFi Stadium worker dies after fall from roof

A worker at the new stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers has died in a fall.

The SoFi Stadium worker fell 50 to 60 feet while working on the stadium’s roof, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Work has been suspended on the stadium today.

The stadium construction project has been plagued by budget overruns and has seen 12 workers test positive for COVID-19.

SoFi Stadium is scheduled to open on August 14 for a preseason game between the Rams and Saints.

