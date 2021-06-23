SoFi Stadium slotted in bottom half of NFL stadium power rankings

There are several features of SoFi Stadium that no building in the world can replicate. Whether it’s the double-sided Oculus video board or the translucent roof that doubles as an LED board on the exterior or the sweeping canopy that also houses a music venue, it’s a unique stadium in several ways.

Unfortunately, fans haven’t been able to experience a Rams or Chargers game at SoFi Stadium, as no spectators were allowed to attend events during the stadium’s inaugural season last year.

Still, it is one of the premier buildings in the country – by most accounts, at least.

Mark Lane of Touchdown Wire ranked every stadium in the NFL, listing them from No. 30 to 1. SoFi Stadium came in much lower on the list than expected, ranking 18th. Lane points out the similarities between SoFi and the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, as well as the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adding that the building has no personality yet.

It’s basically AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, crossed with Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Throw in the fact fans weren’t allowed in for Rams and Chargers games, and the new venue in Inglewood just has no personality at the moment.

The lack of fans isn’t the Rams’ or Chargers’ fault, and though it does draw some parallels to AT&T Stadium – such as the field-level suites and luxurious concourse designs – SoFi Stadium is unique in plenty of its own ways.

Fans will be welcomed to SoFi Stadium at full capacity this season, thankfully, bringing what should be an electric environment to Rams games in Inglewood.

At the top of Lane’s rankings was U.S. Bank Stadium, followed by State Farm Stadium, Lambeau Field, Lumen Field and AT&T Stadium.