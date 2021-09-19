SoFi Stadium to require vaccination or proof of negative test starting next month

Although the pandemic isn’t close to being over, stadiums are full throughout the NFL. More and more of them are allowing fans in the building only if they’re either vaccinated or negative for COVID.

Via the Los Angeles Times, SoFi Stadium will soon be requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for fans attending Rams or Chargers games.

The Super Bowl also is due to be played there, on February 13.

The requirement comes from L.A. County, which is imposing the mandate for all events with more than 10,000 people present.

The new rules take effect on October 7, at 11:59 p.m. local time. The first game impacted by the rules will be played on Sunday, October 10, when the Chargers host the Browns.

It remains to be seen whether the Rams or Chargers offer refunds to fans who choose neither option. The Saints did; others did not.

