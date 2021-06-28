SoFi Stadium rankings, PFF player rankings, CB rankings and more Rams news for Cardinals fans

Once again, we have concluded another week of the NFL offseason. In 11 weeks, there will be meaningful football games. It is now that we take the time each week to check in around the NFC West to see what has been going on with each of the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams? Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Only Chiefs better than Rams in this interesting stat

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams, since hiring Sean McVay as head coach, have been very successful. In fact, they have been one of the most successful teams in the entire league. In fact, only the Kansas City Chiefs have had more weeks over .500 after 2016. The Rams have 62 weeks over .500, while the Chiefs have 63. By comparison, the Cardinals have 12.

Rams' CB duo of Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams ranked 3rd in league

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Rams lost a pair of key defensive backs this offseason. However, their two starting cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams are very good. In fact, they were ranked the third-best cornerback duo in the league.

SoFi Stadium in bottom half of stadium rankings

(AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

SoFi Stadium, where the Rams play their home games, did not rank highly in new power rankings for the 30 NFL venues. The Rams' home ranked only 18th, while State Farm Stadium, where the Cardinals play, is No. 2 overall.

Could Matthew Stafford disappoint in L.A.?

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Stafford to the offense is believed to be a big upgrade over Jared Goff, whom they traded away to acquire him. However, he is the player considered the most likely to disappoint for the Rams this season.

Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald in PFF's top 20 of 50 best players in NFL

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Rams have a number of talented players. Two of them are among the best at their positions. In Pro Football Focus' ranking of the 50 best players in the NFL, the Rams had two in the top 20. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was No. 16. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald earned the title of best player in the NFL.

