Report: Construction on SoFi Stadium continues despite second worker testing positive for coronavirus

Construction on SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is continuing despite a second worker testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Another worker had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. This worker reportedly last worked March 29 on two of the site’s parking lots.

In response to the second positive test, the joint venture overseeing construction is reportedly instituting mandatory temperature checks for workers on the site. If any individuals have a temperature higher than 100 degrees, they’ll receive a second screening then be sent home for at least three days.

SoFi Stadium is supposed to be ready for the upcoming NFL season. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Construction on SoFi Stadium continues despite second coronavirus case

A portion of the email explaining the circumstances, from the Times:

“The worker was located in an isolated area outside the building performing backfill operations in Parking Lots F & G,” the email said. “The individual had not at any time entered the building or used any of its common areas.” The worker is “receiving care and recovering,” according to the email. Co-workers who had “close contact” with the worker are in self-quarantine and equipment and facilities the worker used are being disinfected. “PLEASE NOTE,” one sentence of the email said, using all capital letters, “THE PROJECT REMAINS OPEN TO WORK WITHOUT RESTRICTION.”

Project leaders have also reportedly instituted safety measures that include requiring workers to stay at least six feet away from each other, increased hand-washing stations and having non-essential personnel work from home. However, one anonymous worker told the Times that the crew isn’t perfectly adhering to those measures:

“There’s still people all over the place gathering,” an ironworker on the project said Tuesday.

Story continues

Construction at SoFi Stadium has continued despite a stay-at-home order issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom last month directing all residents to stay home except for essential needs and jobs. An exception for construction jobs opened the door for projects like SoFi Stadium to continue.

SoFi Stadium is scheduled to have its grand opening featuring back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts starting July 25, barring further complications with the coronavirus.

More from Yahoo Sports:



