SoFi Stadium will have mask requirement with L.A. County mandate

Fans of the Rams and Chargers will have to mask up at SoFi Stadium until further notice.

Los Angeles County has instituted a mask mandate for what it terms “outdoor mega events” that have 10,000 or more attendees. The mandate goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 19 and means that anyone attending a Rams or Chargers home game will have to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

L.A. County reinstated an indoor mask mandate in mid-July.

The Rams and Chargers played their first game at SoFi Stadium with fans on Saturday. Fans were to keep their masks on in the concourse, but were able to remove them at their seats. Now, fans will only be able to remove their masks if they are actively eating or drinking.

The Rams host the Raiders on Saturday night and the Chargers host the 49ers on Sunday night for each team’s second preseason contest.

The Raiders announced on Monday that fans will have to show proof of vaccination to attend their home games in 2021. New Orleans has required that fans will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events at the Superdome, including Saints games.

