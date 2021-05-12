Last year the NFL’s long-awaited opening of its football palace in Southern California, SoFi Stadium, was somewhat muted, with no fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers is expected to be packed with fans, and the NFL is putting many of those games in marquee time slots.

A total of five games on the 2021 NFL schedule are slated for prime time at SoFi Stadium, with three Chargers home games and two Rams home games under the lights.

The Rams get things starter in Week One by hosting the Bears in what should be the first game with fans at SoFi Stadium. That game is scheduled for Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Rams also host a Sunday Night Football game in Week Nine, when they take on the Titans.

The Chargers play on Monday Night Football against the Raiders on October 4, on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers on November 21 and on Thursday Night Football against the Chiefs on December 16.

It’s been a long wait for fans in Los Angeles, but they’re finally close to getting to see football in person. And the 2021 NFL season ends with Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium as well.

SoFi Stadium gets five prime time games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk