SoFi Stadium will be at full capacity for Rams games in 2021

It couldn’t have been worse timing for the Los Angeles Rams to open their brand new stadium in Inglewood during a global pandemic, preventing fans from being able to attend a single home game last season. However, that will change in 2021.

On Tuesday, Rams COO Kevin Demoff announced that the team will welcome fans to SoFi Stadium at full capacity this year. So there will be no pods, seat covers or restrictions on how many fans can attend.

SoFi Stadium will be packed this fall as fans flock to the magnificent $5 billion venue to see Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey suit up in horns.

Stan Kroenke built @SoFiStadium for Rams fans & all of LA to enjoy. Thanks to @lapublichealth, the heroic work of the medical community & first responders, and everyone doing their part, we are thrilled to announce we will welcome fans to the Rams House this fall at full capacity — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) May 25, 2021

This is fantastic news, even if it was somewhat expected. The NFL expects stadiums to operate at full capacity this fall after a difficult 2020 season that included some empty stadiums and others with limited attendance.

The Rams and their players should be excited to finally have fans in the stands chanting “Whose house? Rams House!” The team shared the following video after Demoff’s announcement on Twitter.

Get ready to rock the #RamsHouse at full capacity‼️ pic.twitter.com/AOBESQqscM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 25, 2021

The Rams will play 10 games at SoFi Stadium this year: two preseason games and eight regular-season contests. They will kick off the preseason on Aug. 14 against the Chargers, with their regular-season opener coming on Sept. 12 against the Bears – a prime-time matchup on Sunday Night Football.