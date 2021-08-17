SoFi Stadium will ban fans involved in brawl at Chargers-Rams game

An ugly brawl broke out in the stands during Saturday’s Chargers-Rams game, and the fans involved will not be allowed to attend games anymore.

“SoFi Stadium does not tolerate violent behavior or harassment of any form,” the stadium said in a statement, via A.J. Perez. “Some of the individuals involved in Saturday’s altercation have been identified, and they will be banned from attending events at SoFi Stadium. We are actively working to identify the remaining individuals involved. We will continue to work with security, law enforcement and league officials to evaluate our protocols to ensure a family-friendly environment where fans and guests can safely enjoy themselves.”

That’s a good statement, but it’s also worth asking why SoFi Stadium security didn’t do more to prevent the brawl from happening. Viral videos have shown fans screaming obscenities at each other and throwing drinks on each other before punches were thrown, with no security in sight.

There have been no reports of any arrests in connection with the brawl.

