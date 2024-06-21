Sofascore names Zinchenko as best player in Euro 2024 Slovakia-Ukraine match

Photo: Champion

Arsenal and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been named best player in Ukraine’s match against Slovakia (1-2) in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage.

Source: Sofascore

Details: Zinchenko made an assist, won five positions, hit the goalposts once, and had 44 accurate passes out of 54 (81%).

The Ukrainian team beat Slovakia in the second round of the Euro 2024 competition.

The next round will be decisive, pitting Ukraine against Belgium, while Slovakia will face Romania. The matches will take place on 26 June.

