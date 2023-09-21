Sofía Vergara's Netflix show Griselda confirms release date with first-look footage

Netflix

Modern Family star Sofía Vergara's new Netflix series Griselda has confirmed a release date alongside a teaser.

The six-part series follows the true story of Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco – nicknamed the 'Cocaine Godmother' – who oversaw drug operations in Miami and was largely credited with the crime epidemic in the city in the 1980s.

While it was previously confirmed that the new show would debut in January 2024, we now have a more specific date, with Netflix confirming the series will drop on January 25.

The first teaser has also been released, as Vergara's voice is heard over a montage of men: "I've heard that you like my product. We can make a lot of money together."

"Who is the one in charge?" one of them then asks, as the clip then cuts to the actress in character as Blanco.

Griselda counts Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard among its creators, who were part of the team behind Netflix hit Narcos, while Vergara is also on board as an executive producer.

Fellow show creator Eric Newman previously said of the new series: "As a Colombian immigrant and single mother who came to America and built an empire, Sofía shares that personal aspect of this character and her passion for telling her story was undeniably the driving force behind this project.

"What will really surprise viewers is how she encompasses this complete darkness in her performance — a far cry from the beloved comedic star she's known as. Finding her way to that place was her great challenge on this show, and seeing the successful transformation was a privilege."

The show also stars Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Snowfall's Christian Tappán, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávila, Power's Gabriel Sloyer, José Zúñiga, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Martín Rodriguez.

Griselda will premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2024.

