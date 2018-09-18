Social: Serena Williams Gets First Win at Major Since Her Pregnancy

Serena Williams just got her first major win on the court since giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia...and she did it all in a Wakanda-inspired catsuit! Williams competed in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, beating Kristyna Pliskova in two sets. Before her return, Williams lost her number 1 ranking in the sport, going all the way down to 451st place, causing quite a controversy. The World Tennis Association (WTA) treats pregnancy as an injury and doesn't protect a woman's ranking if she's been away from the game on maternity leave for a long period of time. Since then, the WTA has been pressured to reevaluate their policies and make it easier for women to return to the sport after child birth. Beyond that, Williams wanted her comeback to inspire other moms who are trying to get back in the game (literally and figuratively). —Serena Williams told the press Thanks Serena, for always being such an inspiration.