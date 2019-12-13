Social Roundup: How NASCAR drivers are spending their offseason

Daniel McFadin

NASCAR’s Champion’s week is now behind us and we are firmly in the offseason.

Well, sort of.

The NASCAR world never really stops, which is evident simply due to the continued announcements for the 2020 season.

But with Joey Logano testing the Next Gen car at Phoenix earlier this week and Dale Earnhardt Jr. helping clean up North Wilkesboro Speedway for iRacing, it’s been anything but quiet.

Here’s a look at what else happened in the NASCAR community this week.

Someone needs to check in on Jimmie Johnson, he could be in his own version of Mr. Mom.


Chris Buescher is home again.

The 2015 Xfinity Series champion is back at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2020 Cup season and he’s got the firesuits and cars to prove it.


Brad Keselowski recently became father to a second daughter.

He’s now learning some important life lessons.


Former Front Row Motorsports driver Matt Tifft is now off the market after getting married to his fiance, Jordan. Now they’re on their honeymoon.



 

Matt DiBenedetto showed off one of the perks of being a Wood Brothers Racing employee.


Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace went somewhere warm to start their holiday.


