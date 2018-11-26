Social Roundup: NASCAR drivers react to Jimmie Johnson, Fernando Alonso car swap

The car swap between Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso occurred Monday in Bahrain.

Some NASCAR stars took to Twitter to react to the event and they were envious of Johnson’s opportunity.

.@JimmieJohnson with the most punchable face now.😂 This F1 swap looks sooooo sick!!😩😩😩 JEALOUS! — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 26, 2018





Pretty fun following along with @JimmieJohnson @alo_oficial team accounts and media this morning during car swap. That had to be so cool in person. #JJxALO — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) November 26, 2018









The smoke from Johnson and Alonso’s doughnuts to end the day had barely cleared before the fantasizing over more car swaps began, spurred on by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

NASCAR drivers who came from sprint car racing – including sprint car team owners Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson – really want to give their competitors a taste of the dirt racing life.

Story Continues

Any cup driver in my sprint car. https://t.co/SnoENMlwtr — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) November 26, 2018









I’ve always wanted @JimmieJohnson and @chaseelliott to run some laps in my sprint car. Hope to eventually 😎 https://t.co/vqBrzUnoSh — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) November 26, 2018





And Chase Elliott, a former teammate of Kahne’s, had his interest in Kahne’s proposal piqued.

Let’s get serious about this… — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) November 26, 2018





Brad Sweet, who races for Kahne, noted the possibility of such an opportunity occurring is aided by their shared sponsorship.

We have a @NAPARacing sprint car just saying — Brad Sweet (@BradSweet49) November 26, 2018





Mr. H right now pic.twitter.com/ia14QHMLJH — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) November 26, 2018





What car swaps would you want to see? Let us know in the comments.

and on Facebook