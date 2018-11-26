Social Roundup: NASCAR drivers react to Jimmie Johnson, Fernando Alonso car swap

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

The car swap between Jimmie Johnson and Fernando Alonso occurred Monday in Bahrain.

Some NASCAR stars took to Twitter to react to the event and they were envious of Johnson’s opportunity.




The smoke from Johnson and Alonso’s doughnuts to end the day had barely cleared before the fantasizing over more car swaps began, spurred on by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

NASCAR drivers who came from sprint car racing – including sprint car team owners Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson – really want to give their competitors a taste of the dirt racing life.




And Chase Elliott, a former teammate of Kahne’s, had his interest in Kahne’s proposal piqued.


Brad Sweet, who races for Kahne, noted the possibility of such an opportunity occurring is aided by their shared sponsorship.



What car swaps would you want to see? Let us know in the comments.

